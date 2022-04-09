Pyrk Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (PYRK)

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pyrk has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $21,234.60 and $522.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002698 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PYRKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.