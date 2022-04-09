SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $327.25 million and $25,384.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00045884 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.04 or 0.07608450 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,455.57 or 0.99850784 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

