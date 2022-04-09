AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 397 ($5.21).

Several equities analysts have commented on AJB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.31) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 320 ($4.20) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

LON:AJB traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 322.20 ($4.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,732. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 310.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 358.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 255.20 ($3.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 474.80 ($6.23).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

