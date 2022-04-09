International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives $22.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 290,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,434. The stock has a market cap of $767.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.57. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

