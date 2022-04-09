6 Meridian Purchases 31,691 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

6 Meridian lifted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 16.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 670,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 95,350 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 577,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,224 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,102,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 578,821 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.63. 76,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,859. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

