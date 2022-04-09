Brokerages Set Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Target Price at $22.67

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVTE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. 19,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,397. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

