ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

SOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ReneSola in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE SOL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.39. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $386.42 million, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ReneSola by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

