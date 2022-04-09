iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 25,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 168,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 101,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.16. 1,698,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,680. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

