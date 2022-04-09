$8.50 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) to post $8.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $7.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $38.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.27 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

IDYA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 291,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,066. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

