Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will report $23.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $23.70 million. Asure Software posted sales of $19.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $87.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $87.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $93.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

ASUR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. 29,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $130.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.06. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

