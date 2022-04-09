PetroDollar Market Capitalization Hits $1.25 Million (XPD)

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. PetroDollar has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $4.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PetroDollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PetroDollar has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PetroDollar Coin Profile

PetroDollar (XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

PetroDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

