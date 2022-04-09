Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BTT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. 124,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

