Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $904.20 million and approximately $90.93 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

