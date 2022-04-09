WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $580.48 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $580.48 million and approximately $20.89 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00021833 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,852,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 1,941,726,352 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars.

