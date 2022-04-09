-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

NASDAQ DOYU remained flat at $$2.07 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $671.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

