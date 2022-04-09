Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.30. Harmony Biosciences reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $679,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 612,491 shares of company stock worth $27,074,115. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $49.79. 260,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,952. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 0.51. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

