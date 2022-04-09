Brokerages Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. KBR reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. KBR’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

KBR traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,012. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $56.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after purchasing an additional 715,168 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after purchasing an additional 683,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 97.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP raised its position in KBR by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.