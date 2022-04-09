VIMworld (VEED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.47 Million

VIMworld (VEED) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. VIMworld has a total market cap of $21.47 million and $126,729.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00045834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VEEDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.