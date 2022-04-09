$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Timken reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

NYSE TKR traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $55.57. 370,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84. Timken has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.05%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Timken by 533.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

