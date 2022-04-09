Round Table Services LLC Invests $226,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.33. 585,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,303. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

