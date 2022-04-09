$1.15 EPS Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) will announce $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $8.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,553,000 after purchasing an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,136,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,768,000 after acquiring an additional 69,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,201 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 889,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

