$349.91 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) to report sales of $349.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.67 million. GDS posted sales of $260.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDS. Raymond James cut GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

NASDAQ GDS traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.57. 1,719,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15. GDS has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in GDS by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd raised its stake in GDS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of GDS by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,833,000 after buying an additional 291,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,419,000 after buying an additional 1,446,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GDS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,323,000 after buying an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

