Round Table Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 190,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 168,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,856. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61.

