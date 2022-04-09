Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) will report sales of $420.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $413.90 million and the highest is $425.00 million. Koppers posted sales of $407.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Koppers’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Koppers by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.62. 77,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,514. The firm has a market cap of $520.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.93. Koppers has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

