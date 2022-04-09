Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,475 shares of company stock worth $10,361,067. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,701,000 after buying an additional 113,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,275,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.41. 251,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,323. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 111.76, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

