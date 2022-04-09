-$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.33) and the highest is ($0.49). Azul posted earnings of ($1.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Azul’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,486 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Azul by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 695,200 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Azul by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,194 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Azul by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after buying an additional 515,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 783,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azul stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 1,340,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.18. Azul has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

