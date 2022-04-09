Fei Protocol 24 Hour Volume Tops $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00045957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.13 or 0.07572487 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,565.75 or 1.00067009 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

