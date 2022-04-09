DeHive Reaches Market Cap of $179,590.45 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $179,590.45 and $58,811.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00045957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.13 or 0.07572487 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,565.75 or 1.00067009 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

