$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.45. American Public Education posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APEI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 35,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. American Public Education has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

