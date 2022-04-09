Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Syneos Health by 42.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after buying an additional 653,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,353,000 after purchasing an additional 461,907 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,200,000 after acquiring an additional 286,869 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,722,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $84.08. 397,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,272. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.18. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

