Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 854 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after buying an additional 404,400 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,391,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,821,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $413.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,309. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.54 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.57.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

