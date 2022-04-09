$36.14 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) to post sales of $36.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $36.58 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $34.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $143.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.90 million to $143.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $150.87 million, with estimates ranging from $150.64 million to $151.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of MIXT stock remained flat at $$11.04 on Monday. 6,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $268.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.89. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 1,207,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,465,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,914 and have sold 312,795 shares valued at $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 174,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

