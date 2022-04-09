Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $436.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) will announce $436.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.20 million. Angi posted sales of $387.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Angi.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $415.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $199,600. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Angi by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Angi by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 99,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Angi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.36. 1,098,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,375. Angi has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09.

Angi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.