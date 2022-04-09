Zacks: Brokerages Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). SmileDirectClub posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

