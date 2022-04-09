Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. Sumo Logic reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $10.54. 756,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,431. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.47. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

