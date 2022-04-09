5,361 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Acquired by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Trimble by 415.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Trimble by 17.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. 851,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,855. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $78.76. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

