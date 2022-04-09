Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 62.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,117. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.54 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

