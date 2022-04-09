777 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,764,000 after acquiring an additional 66,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.40.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $547.12. 367,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,178. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $525.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

