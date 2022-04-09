DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $219.44 million and $2.83 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00268054 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012621 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005020 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00022373 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.73 or 0.00651482 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,949,047 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XDBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.