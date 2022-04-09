$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.80. Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $507,115,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.09. 3,146,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

