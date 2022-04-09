$66.75 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) will post $66.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $43.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $391.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $412.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $488.56 million, with estimates ranging from $473.67 million to $500.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACMR shares. Benchmark raised their price target on ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NASDAQ ACMR traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $17.90. 1,469,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,230. The company has a market capitalization of $960.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 61.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 102.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 17.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

