TFG Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,964,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,407,605. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

