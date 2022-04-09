Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $611,000 Investment in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 146.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.79.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

