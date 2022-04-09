Celer Network Market Capitalization Achieves $368.54 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Celer Network has a market cap of $368.54 million and approximately $33.13 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,839,393,957 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

