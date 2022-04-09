Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $6,042,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,065,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,327,000.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.
Shares of CDAY stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.43. 1,500,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,952. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -122.86 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
