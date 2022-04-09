Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $849,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $20.95 on Friday, hitting $272.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,648. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.31 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $207.83 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.