Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,254 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.43. 1,500,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,952. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -122.86 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

