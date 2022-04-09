Analysts Expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is $0.32. Howard Hughes reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Howard Hughes.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HHC traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.70. 301,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average is $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.14 and a beta of 1.46. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.