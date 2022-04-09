Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) to post $2.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $1.56. Tesla reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $9.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $12.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $20.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $31.77 on Friday, hitting $1,025.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,294,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,097,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $918.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $966.52. Tesla has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

