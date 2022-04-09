Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $13.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $13.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.15 to $14.11. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $11.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $47.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.16 to $51.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $46.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.54 to $52.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 170.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CACC traded up $24.24 on Friday, reaching $561.48. The stock had a trading volume of 102,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,760. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $356.67 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $528.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $592.92.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

